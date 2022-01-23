Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce $49.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Model N posted sales of $42.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $212.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE:MODN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $949.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.