Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,133 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,838,180. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

