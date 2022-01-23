Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $278.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

