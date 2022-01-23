Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Molina Healthcare worth $121,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 377.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $278.08 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

