Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,486.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.99 million and $21,486.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00427284 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.