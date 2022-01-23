Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNR. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.