Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on MNR. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $21.14.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.