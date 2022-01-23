Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.56.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.62. 3,079,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.