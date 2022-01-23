Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.56.
MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of MNST traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.62. 3,079,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
Read More: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.