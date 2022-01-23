Moonriver 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.65 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $79.17 or 0.00224224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $224.12 million and $15.65 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.12 or 0.06891335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,310.93 or 1.00011468 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,239,724 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,969 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

