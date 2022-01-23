Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $88.05 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Moonriver has a market cap of $248.99 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $88.05 or 0.00247050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.83 or 0.06994118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.80 or 0.99952368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,238,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,827,719 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

