MovieBloc Hits Market Cap of $69.89 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $69.89 million and $6.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00044458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006316 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

