MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,596 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of MRC Global worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

NYSE:MRC opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.47.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

