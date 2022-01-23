MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of MSCI worth $114,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $500.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $599.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

