mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.13 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.13 million and approximately $253,907.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,208.38 or 1.00209493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00093114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00455984 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.