MurAll Hits Market Capitalization of $992,051.95 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MurAll has a market cap of $992,051.95 and $44,692.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00045347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006071 BTC.

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

