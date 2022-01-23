Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 16.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 87.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.47 and a 1-year high of $202.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.78.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.