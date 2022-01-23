Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 624,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 516,293 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

