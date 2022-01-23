Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

