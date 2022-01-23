Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

