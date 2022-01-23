Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

