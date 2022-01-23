Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 666,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

