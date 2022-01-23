Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nevro worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 18.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 23.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Nevro by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Nevro stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $184.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.