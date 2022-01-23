Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,977 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Silgan worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Silgan by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 139,706 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

