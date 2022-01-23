Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,984 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 12.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,818.18 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

