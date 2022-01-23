Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.