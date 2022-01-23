My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.45 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 40% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $2.00 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.34 or 0.06912622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.66 or 1.00179590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

