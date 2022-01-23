Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Nabors Industries worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Barclays increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $815.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

