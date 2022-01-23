Nano Price Reaches $2.21 (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Nano has a market cap of $294.52 million and $23.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00006246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014206 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.