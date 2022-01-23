Nasdacoin (NSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,742.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $42,479.47 and $5,742.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 48% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,068,197 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

