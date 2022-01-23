Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,595 shares of company stock valued at $732,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

