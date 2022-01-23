Nash Price Down 20.7% This Week (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Nash has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Nash has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and $138,036.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.46 or 0.06879144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,221.40 or 0.99936979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.