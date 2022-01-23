National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 165.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of National Health Investors worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 183,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $8,622,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NHI opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

