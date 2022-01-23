National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

