National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EYE opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. National Vision has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

