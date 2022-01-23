NativeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $216,795.65 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $216,795.65 and $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00174927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00364074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

