NativeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $216,795.65 and $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00174927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00364074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

