Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Navcoin has a market cap of $11.32 million and $88,100.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008496 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,684,109 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

