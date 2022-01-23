Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,936 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Navient worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

