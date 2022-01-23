Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Neblio has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $356,936.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004522 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,906,740 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,760 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.