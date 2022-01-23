Nekonium Hits Market Capitalization of $4,247.01 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nekonium has traded 58.7% lower against the dollar. Nekonium has a total market cap of $4,247.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io

Buying and Selling Nekonium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nekonium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nekonium using one of the exchanges listed above.

