Nerve Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $162,430.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044683 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

