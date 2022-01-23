NerveNetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $8.00 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $8.00 million and $185,751.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

