NestEGG Coin (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $105,384.61

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $105,384.61 and $788.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00028314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 140.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

