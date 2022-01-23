Nestree Market Cap Achieves $15.31 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $4.38 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.73 or 0.99844060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00092628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00030950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

