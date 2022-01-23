Netbox Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $116,326.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $666,612.16 and approximately $116,326.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00116498 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,534,514 coins and its circulating supply is 78,757,993 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.