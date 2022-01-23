New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.04. 1,581,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.2914216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

