Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

