Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

