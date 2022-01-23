News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in News by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in News by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. News Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

