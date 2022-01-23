Newscrypto Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $35.18 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.71 or 0.06861239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,184.65 or 0.99809566 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.