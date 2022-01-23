Newton One Day Volume Reaches $4.90 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.23 or 0.06932586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,657.24 or 0.99107464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

